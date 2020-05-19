CDC warns of possible measles outbreak after US sees drop in vaccinations

(WHDH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of a possible measles outbreak after the United States saw a drop in routine vaccinations in young children due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The drop in vaccinations potentially exposing vulnerable individuals to measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, according to the CDC’s weekly morbidity and mortality report.

Researchers say they analyzed the vaccination status in children between the ages of 1 and 24 months in Michigan after a national COVID-19 emergency was declared in March. When compared to data from 2016-29, the new analysis showed that all vaccinations had dropped, with the exception of hepatitis B.

Among children aged 5 months, up-to-date status for all recommended vaccines declined from approximately two-thirds of children during 2016–2019 (66.6%, 67.4%, 67.3%, 67.9%, respectively) to fewer than half (49.7%) in May 2020, the CDC report said.

“The observed declines in vaccination coverage might leave young children and communities vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles,” researchers wrote in the report. “If measles vaccination coverage of 90%–95% (the level needed to establish herd immunity) is not achieved, measles outbreaks can occur.”

The CDC warned that “concerted efforts are needed to ensure rapid catch-up” for children who are not up-to-date with measles-containing vaccines.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)