BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project will continue this weekend with ceiling demolition efforts, according to transportation officials.

MassDOT says those who live nearby will likely hear the work more than usual, as the ceiling demolition will create noise and vibrations.

The work will begin on Saturday at 7 a.m. and continue through the weekend. If crews are unable to finish the ceiling demolition this weekend, it will be completed another weekend.

The Sumner Tunnel first opened in 1934 and is now is undergoing extensive renovation to fix corrosion and wear and tear.

The restoration project began in June and is being split into three phases. The city is currently in phase one, during which there are only weekend closures, and phase two is expected to start in mid-May, which will completely shut down the tunnel for four months. Phase three will involve 12 more weekend closures.

MassDOT is asking for patience during the work and urges residents to use public transportation instead of the detours whenever possible.

