Ceiling panel on MBTA train falls on morning commuters

BOSTON (WHDH) - A ceiling panel inside an MBTA Orange Line train fell Thursday on morning commuters.

Commuter Juliana Piemonte tweeted a photo of a detached panel around 9 a.m. with a caption that read, “when the ceiling on the T falls on your head…”

My morning commute summed up in the following tweets… #MBTA pic.twitter.com/vqjqFXYMow — Juliana Piemonte (@jpiemonteBH) January 25, 2018

The train, which departed Downtown Crossing, was approaching the Haymarket stop when the panel fell.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The MBTA responded to Piemonte’s tweet, saying the issued would be “remedied asap.”

Hi Juliana. Thank you for reporting this. Orange Line maintenance personnel have been notified and will ensure this is remedied asap. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 25, 2018

Officials tell 7News that an Orange Line supervisor boarded the train at Downtown Crossing, and secured the dropped panel.

Vehicle maintenance personnel are investigating the cause.

