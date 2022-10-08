SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady.

Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.

The sandwich consists of two slices of white bread with Fluff on one side, and peanut butter on the other. There have been a few iterations of the combination since it’s invention, including a Fluffernutter ice cream flavor and various Fluffernutter cookie recipes.

In brief, Emma Curtis made the first Fluffernutter, sharing samples of the marshmallow crème with the children in her of Melrose neighborhood. She even called the Fluffernutter her own version of a “Liberty Sandwich” during World War I. Fluffernutters have held a special place in the hearts of New Englanders ever since.

Though, not every New Englander is a fan. According to the New York Times, the sandwich caused controversy in 2006 when a Cambridge father advocated for legislation that would limit the amount Fluffernutters were offered as a lunch option in his son’s school. In a swell of New England pride, some State House lawmakers instead wanted to make Fluffernutters the official state sandwich. Nothing came of the discussion, the Times reported, as the father dropped the proposal after a week and the State House returned to budgeting business as usual.

Whether you approach today as someone who grew up trading snacks for the sandwich at recess, or as a Mass. transplant looking to acclimate, the Fluffernutter is available as a nostalgic sweet treat.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)