(WHDH) — Go ahead and indulge your sweet tooth… It’s National Chocolate Chip Day!

Several companies are giving out free chocolate chip cookies as people celebrate the sweet treat, including 7Eleven, Chuck E. Cheese and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

Chocolate chip cookies are credited to Ruth Graves Wakefield, a Massachusetts woman who was a Toll House Inn employee in 1937.

One day, Wakefield decided to put chopped up pieces from a Nestlé chocolate bar in a cookie recipe.

The chocolate chip cookies were a hit, and Wakefield inked a deal with Nestlé. She gave the company her recipe and they gave her chocolate for life.

Chocolate chips were originally semi-sweet. They now come in a variety of flavors including mint, white chocolate and bittersweet.

