Celebrate National Coffee Day with some special deals and freebies

BOSTON (WHDH) - Calling all coffee lovers! Today is your day.

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and stores across New England are letting customers get their caffeine fix with some sweet deals and freebies.

Here are a few coffee chains that want to celebrate the day with you:

Boston’s Fairmont Copley Plaza – Those passing by will be treated to a free coffee and mini doughnut between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Bruegger’s Bagels – Inner Circle members can get one free medium coffee with a purchase.

Cinnabon – Free 12 ounce coffee

Coppersmith Café in South Boston – Free small hot or iced coffee from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cumberland Farms – Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to get a coupon for a free hot or iced coffee in any size. The text coupon requires a smartphone to redeem.

Dunkin’ – Buy a hot coffee and get a second hot coffee of equal or lesser value for free.

Godiva – Free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase

Krispy Kreme – Get a free coffee and one Original Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Keurig – A cup of Joe? If your name is Joe, Joey, Joseph, Joanne, Josephine or any variation of the name JOE, and you were born on Sept. 29, you have a chance to win a Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker. Here is the form to fill out for your chance to win.

Marylou’s – Half price medium Marylou’s Famous Regular Blend Coffee. Hot or iced.

McDonald’s – Any size McCafe premium-roast coffee Is free when you place a mobile order on the “My McD’s” app

Peet’s Coffee & Tea – 25% off beans, in-store and online with the code COFFEEDAY19

7-Eleven – 7-Rewards members can get any sized coffee for only $1

