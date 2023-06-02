Friday, June 2, is National Donut Day and those who want to pick up a pastry in Massachusetts to celebrate have plenty of options, including some spots that recently got national recognition for their baked goods.

For a second year, the “Underground Donut Tour” set out to search for what they consider “America’s Greatest Donuts,” with nearly 500 shops nominated for their offerings.

According to the donut enthusiast group, that number was cut down to just over 200 vendors, with some 22,000 votes cast to pick the best donut shop overall, as well as multiple other categories.

Kane’s Donuts nabbed the “Greatest Gluten Free Donut in America” honor for its chocolate frosted GF donut, while Donut Star in Grafton won “Greatest Croissant Donut in America” for its glazed cronut.

Meanwhile, on the South Shore, Donut King was dubbed home of the “Greatest Chocolate Donut in America” for its chocolate coconut donut.

If you want to nab the most popular Boston cream donut, though, be ready to head off to the Midwest.

“Rise’n Roll Bakery” in Indiana is home to not only the best cream-filled donut with its Boston cream offering – it also swept a number of categories, including the overall fan favorite with its cinnamon caramel donut.

But if you can’t travel far and are looking for a free donut, there’s always Dunkin’! Customers can get a free donut with the purchase of a beverage on June 2.

