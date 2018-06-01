(WHDH) — Hungry? Doughnut worry! These companies are offering the sweet breakfast treat for free Friday in honor of National Doughnut Day.

The holiday, which is always celebrated on June 1, started in 1938. It’s also used to raise money for charitable organizations.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Free classic doughnut with purchase of any beverage

Honey Dew – Receive free s’mores doughnut with purchase of a medium beverage or larger

Cumberland Farms – Free doughnut with purchase of Farmhouse Blend or Chill Zone beverage between 5 and 10 a.m.

Krispy Kreme – One free doughnut of your choice

Papa John’s – Free doughnut holes with purchase of a pizza

