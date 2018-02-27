Celebrate National Pancake Day with free pancakes at IHOP

(WHDH) — Treat yourself because Tuesday marks National Pancake Day!

IHOP is offering a great deal for customers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dine-in only customers can enjoy free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one short stack per customer.

IHOP® National Pancake Day® is February 27th, come into IHOP® for a free short stack of pancakes and pancake your right to pancake. pic.twitter.com/8fcBvbngaz — IHOP (@IHOP) February 22, 2018

No purchase or coupon in necessary.

According to a news release, IHOP is giving away the free pancakes to encourage donations to the nonprofit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

