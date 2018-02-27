Celebrate National Pancake Day with free pancakes at IHOP

(WHDH) — Treat yourself because Tuesday marks National Pancake Day!
IHOP is offering a great deal for customers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dine-in only customers can enjoy free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one short stack per customer.
No purchase or coupon in necessary.
According to a news release, IHOP is giving away the free pancakes to encourage donations to the nonprofit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
