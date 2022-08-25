It’s art that makes your child’s drawing on the fridge look like a Picasso.

The Museum of Bad Art, dedicated to celebrating bad art in all its forms according to its website, is back and has a new home in Boston, moving from Somerville to the Dorchester Brewing Company Tap Room on Mass. Ave.

“They have decided we can use their event room as a gallery and once we started to hang art, we ended up hanging it all over the gallery, all over the brewery, not just in that event room,” said Louise Reilly Sacco, executive director of the museum.

Sacco said while it may not make for the prettiest picture, bad art still needs to have art and soul behind it.

“We are looking for an artist who is trying to communicate something, but something went wrong,” Sacco said. “Either they couldn’t handle what they were trying or they didn’t have the skills to do it.”

The museum finds their art through flea markets, yard sales and thrift shops, with some pieces coming directly to them “fairly often.”

The art is also not for sale, though Sacco said if a four-figure offer came along, the museum might consider it.

Opening night is set for Sept. 6 from 6-8 p.m.