BOSTON (WHDH) - TD Garden celebrated turning 30 on Tuesday with a pop-up party at The Hub on Causeway.

The event featured giveaways, music, photo opportunities, refreshments, and a check presentation to Community Work Services for $30,000.

The event started at noon and ended at 2 p.m.

The arena was renamed TD Garden 30 years ago. Including its current name, the multipurpose center has had 33 different names.

“TD Garden stands as a beacon of community, culture, and unforgettable memories, and on this day, we honor TD Garden’s enduring legacy and its vital role in shaping the spirit of Boston and Massachusetts,” Governor Maura Healey said.

