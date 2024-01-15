BOSTON (WHDH) - The Embrace was unveiled on Boston Common a year ago Sunday and Embrace Boston marked the occasion with a celebration at Big Night Live in Boston.

The second annual MLK Embrace Honors: Friends & Family Sneaker Affair encouraged hundreds of attendees to wear their flyest formal attire – tuxedos, gowns and sparkles – paired with their favorite sneakers for a night of self-expression, food, cocktails, live performances, and other special surprises.

The Embrace memorializes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s time and powerful presence in Boston. Symbolizing the hug Dr. King shared with Coretta after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)