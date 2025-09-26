SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Family and friends of Robert DeCesare saying their final goodbye Friday at his funeral in Salem, New Hampshire.

DeCesare, 59, was having dinner with his wife and daughter at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua when a gunman opened fire inside the restaurant. DeCesare was killed protecting his family; his mother said her son lunged at the shooter.

“We’re getting through this one minute at a time. That’s what we’re doing, one minute at a time,” said Lisa Querci, DeCesare’s sister.

DeCesare leaves behind a wife and three children, including a daughter who is set to be married in November.

Two others were wounded in the attack.

Authorities have identified the alleged shooter as Hunter Nadeau, 23. He is charged with second-degree murder.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)