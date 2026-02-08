A crowd gathered at the Boston Public Library on Saturday for a Celebration of Life honoring Rescue, an extraordinary NEADS Service Dog and local hero, whose impact will reach far beyond his years.

Rescue was the devoted Service Dog to Jessica Kensky. Jessica and her husband Patrick Downes’ lives were changed forever on April 15, 2013, when they were both severely injured in the Boston Marathon bombings. Jessica and Rescue became a team in the fall of 2013. Rescue recently passed away.

Rescue was named ASPCA Dog of the Year and was the inspiration for the New York Times bestselling Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship. The children’s book is based on their real-life partnership and reflects their love and teamwork. In addition to changing Jessica’s life, the story of Rescue continues to inspire children and adults alike.

