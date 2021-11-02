MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A celebration of life is set to take place Wednesday for a veteran New Hampshire state trooper who died after being struck by a tractor-trailer while working a detail on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth.

The service for Ssgt. Jesse Sherrill is set to take place at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena on Elm Street in Manchester at 11 a.m.

Sherrill was working a paving project detail on I-95 northbound near Exit 3 around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 when a tractor-trailer struck his state police cruiser, according to N.H. State Police Col. Nathan Noyes.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and Sherrill was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the hospital, where he has since been treated and released.

Sherrill began his law enforcement career in 2001 with the Hooksett Police Department.

He joined New Hampshire State Police on Dec. 13, 2002, and over the past 19 years, Noyes says Sherill held various assignments in Troop F, the attorney general’s task force, and Troop A.

Sherill rose through the ranks in Troop A and was last promoted to assistant troop commander this past August.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

