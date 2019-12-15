Celebration of life reception for Pete Frates to be held at St. John’s Prep in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will continue to honor Beverly native Pete Frates with a celebration of life reception at St. John’s Prep in Danvers on Monday.

The high school that Frates graduated from in 2003 is helping the public pay tribute to the former Boston College baseball player whose nearly eight-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge.

Frates died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Dec. 9.

The event, held at the Leo and Joan Mahoney Wellness Center at St. John’s Prep, begins at 4 p.m. with a short prayer service slated to start at 4:15 p.m.

It lasts until 8 p.m., giving the community an opportunity to gather with the Frates family to share stories and reminisce about the 34-year-old.

St. John’s Prep is encouraging those interested in joining Frates’ mission to further ALS research to make a donation to The Peter Frates Family Foundation.

The public can also share their thoughts, prayers and condolences with the Frates family online.

