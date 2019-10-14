Celebration of life remembers family killed in Abington

Hundreds of residents, including family friends and classmates, came out to celebrate the lives of a mother and three children killed in Abington last week at a ceremony Monday.

A loved one found the Zaccardi family shot to death inside their condo on Oct. 7, according to police. Investigators say 11-year-old Alexis and 9-year-old year twins Nathaniel and Kathryn, along with their mother Deirdre, were killed by their father Joseph before he turned the gun on himself.

Before the celebration of life the community gathered to write messages to the family.

“You have three young children who lost their lives, a loving mother who lost her life,” said state Rep. Alyson Sullivan. “It’s a huge tragedy and whether you knew the family or not, you feel compelled to show the family that’s still here that [they] have support.”

Classmates of the children displayed art with messages for their friends.

“We wanted them to be heard and seen so they could give comfort to the family and also so they could have an impact on what they went through,” said Karen Fabrizio, who helped organize the event.

