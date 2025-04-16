CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Celebrations are ramping up to honor America’s independence and the revolution that started here in Massachusetts.

This weekend marks the 250th anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord.

The ceremonies will include a new documentary series by Ken Burns. The filmmaker will be in Boston Wednesday to accept an award as part of Governor Maura Healey’s Lanterns and Luminaries event before visiting Lexington and Concord on Thursday.

New Forever stamps to commemorate the start of the American Revolutionary War are also available starting Wednesday, a pane of 15 stamps including photographs and watercolor paintings memorializing five turning points during the war.

