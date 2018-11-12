MALIBU, Calif. (WHDH) — Deadly wildfires are destroying thousands of homes in Northern and Southern California, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate, including several celebrities.

Many celebrities who began to return home found devastation as the fires slowed down.

Smoking embers and a shell were all that was left of actor Gerard Butler’s house.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer confirmed that her home could not be saved but she is grateful her family is OK.

The wildfires also consumed the houses of soap opera actress Tracey Bregman and singer Robin Thicke.

Flames moved close to the homes of actor Orlando Bloom, actor Rainn Wilson and reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

“We’re safe, safe house,” Jenner updated fans on social media after evacuating. “Don’t know if the house made it or not. It’s still up in the air.”

She later received the good news that her Malibu house was spared.

Singer Lady Gaga shared an emotional message online, writing, “I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You”

Wind and dry conditions are expected to continue for at least the next couple of days.

