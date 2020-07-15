Celebrities join calls for justice for Easton man shot, killed by police 10 years ago

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - High-profile celebrities have joined renewed calls for justice for an Easton man who was shot and killed by police in New York nearly 10 years ago.

DJ Henry, a 20-year-old student and football player at Pace University, was out with friends when Pleasantville, New York police officer Aaron Hess fatally shot him in October 2010.

Hess claimed Henry tried to run him over so he jumped on the hood of his car and opened fire. He later admitted that he could have stepped out of the way.

A grand jury cleared Hess of any wrongdoing.

Danroy Henry, DJ’s father, posted a plea to Instagram, asking for the investigation into his son’s death to be reopened.

“Gov. Cuomo, let me help you on why you should reopen our sons case,” he said. “You can’t keep the grand jury minutes secret. Tell us that it was fair and honest, but not account for the things we learned as real evidence in the civil case.”

Jay-Z, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Charlize Theron, and other celebrities have signed a letter to the United States Department of Justice, urging that Henry’s case be reopened.

The letter addressed to Attorney General William Barr calls the case an unhealed wound for the Henry family and New York.

There is also a petition on Change.org signed by tens of thousands of people, calling for justice in Henry’s death.

An investigation into Henry’s case was closed in 2015.

The Henry family accepted a civil settlement of $6 million.

