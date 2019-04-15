Celebrities running in Boston Marathon in support of various charities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celebrities will line up at the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton as they get ready to race for various charities.

Gold medalist marathoner Joan Benoit Samuelson is just one of more than 30,000 runners who plan to brave the wet weather Monday morning.

She broke the course record 40 years ago with a two-hour, 35-minute finish.

This year she plans to run within 40 minutes of that record-breaking time.

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi is back for his third Boston Marathon.

He’s running with his foundation “Tedy’s Team,” which raises awareness for strokes.

NFL player Andrew East is also running, with his Olympic gold medalist wife, Shawn Johnson East, cheering from the sidelines.

The couple planned to run together but Johnson East decided she would take it easy with the 5K because they’re expecting a baby.

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson will trade in his race car for running shoes for the day.

Supernatural stars Jared and Genevieve Padalecki are running to raise money for their charity “Dream Big!,” providing opportunities for young girls to play sports.

Manchester, England Mayor Andy Burnham says he’s running in memory of the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people.

