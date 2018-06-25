TORNILLO, Texas. (WHDH) – The immigration battle continues at the border, and celebrities are now getting involved.

Actor Lena Dunham posted a photo of her and several other celebrities at the southern border in Texas. The photo included Amber Heard, Joshua Jackson, Bella Thorne and several others.

The post said in part, “We came to Tornillo, Texas, to show our solidarity with the families who have been separated, the children who are alone, the parents who are grieving and the undocumented Americans who are losing more than I can fathom.”

