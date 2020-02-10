Celebrities urge NH voters to pick Sanders

Sen Bernie Sanders brought out some famous faces as he makes a final push for votes in the New Hampshire primary.

Hundreds packed an athletic complex at Franklin Pierce University to see Sanders, who has been leading polls in the state. Sanders promised to fight for a $15 minimum wage, Medicare For All, free tuition at state colleges and universities — and against the political and economic establishment.

“With your help we are prepared not only to defeat [President Donald] Trump, but create an economy and government who works for all of us, not just the 1 percent,” Sanders said.

Sanders was joined by ‘Sex and the City’ actress and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, who said she supported Hilary Clinton four years ago but believes the time for establishment candidates has passed.

And at a breakfast earlier in the day in Manchester, Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen said he’s backed Sanderes since his days as the mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

“Ice cream is good, but a president of the United States who believes in justice in all its flavors? That is euphoric,” Cohen said.

Some supporters said they were concerned that moderate Democrats and independents would be put off by a man who describes himself as a socialist.

“I hope it doesn’t scare them off but it might, and I know Trump is going to use it like a battering ram,” said Emily Ciaurro.

But other supporters said the message that big money has corrupted America is what the country needs to hear.

“We had a centrist, our experiment was Hilary Clinton and that didn’t work out,” said Ava Guidette. “Centrism is not going to work out anymore. Trump is a populist, Bernie is a populist, we need a populist.”

