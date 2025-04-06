NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was spotted in Whitinsville, Massachusetts on Friday while filming for his show.

Ramsay stopped to take pictures and speak with fans who gathered to see him near the restaurant and bowling alley where he was filming.

The owners of the Smash’D Food Truck from Douglas spent the day waiting outside, waiting for the chance to meet him.

Co-owner Desaray Pulou said, “We waited on the sidewalk for about three hours until we were able to see him.”

Pulou said she was able to give Ramsay a company T-shirt and told him how inspired they were by him.

“We are seriously his biggest fans,” she said. “We are willing to make him a burger if he wants to come back to Massachusetts.”

