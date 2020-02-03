Cellphone video shows Uber driver watching TV behind the wheel, passenger says

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Uber customer said he is upset over an alleged distracted driving incident and that he has the video to prove it.

Mike from Boston did not wish to be identified but spoke with 7’s Michael Yoshida about the incident where he says an Uber driver watched a movie on a device near his steering wheel while driving him to his destination.

“I was just amazed, to be honest, I pulled out my phone immediately cause this is distracted driving,” he said. “Someone could get hurt. I could get hurt.”

Mike said all this occurred around 2 a.m.

His car had a flat tire and he called on the rideshare company to get him from Lynn To Revere.

“I didn’t know if he was actively watching the phone,” Mike said. “He had earbuds in and was staying quiet so I figured the audio was up on his head. I was just concerned about getting home.”

As soon as the ride was over, Mike said he complained to Uber.

“I explained to them what happened, that I had a video and I was concerned about my safety and the safety of others.” he explained.

7NEWS reached out to Uber about the alleged incident and video. The company responded saying,”We apologize for this rider’s poor experience and are working to resolve it. The safety of riders and drivers who use the Uber platform is a top priority.”

Mike now says that it does not matter who is behind the wheel, distracted driving must stop.

“It’s never ok to pull out a phone and just watch streaming television while driving,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)