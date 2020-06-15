Cellular service outages affecting carriers across United States

(WHDH) — Cellular service outages have been reported by customers with various carriers across the United States on Monday.

Customers who have Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, Metro, U.S. Cellular, and T-Mobile have reported widespread outages, according to Downdetector, a website that offers real-time status and outage information for all kinds of services including mobile providers.

Data shows that there has been a sharp increase in reported outages since 2 p.m., with many reports originating in Miami, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile, said in a tweet, “Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.

The cause of the outages was not immediately clear.

