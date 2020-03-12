Celtics among teams told to self-quarantine after NBA player tests positive for coronavirus

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) goes to the basket past Utah Jazz's Royce O'Neale during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics are reportedly among a handful of teams that have been told to self-quarantine after a star player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Players on teams the Jazz have played within the past 10 days, including the Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, have been told to self-quarantine, ESPN reported.

After learning of Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s positive test, the NBA decided to suspend its season “until further notice.”

“The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement that was sent out shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The test result was reported shortly before the scheduled tip-off time for the Utah at Oklahoma City game on Wednesday night was called off, according to the NBA.

Players were on the floor for warmups and tip-off was moments away when they were told to return to their locker rooms. About 30 minutes later, fans were told the game was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The Celtics hosted the Jazz at TD Garden on March 6, falling 99-94. Gobert played 33 minutes in the contest, scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds.

In a statement, Emerson College confirmed that the Jazz had practiced at one of their facilities prior to the game.

“During the college’s spring break last week, the Utah Jazz held a practice in the college’s gym. Emerson is in touch with public health officials, and the college has been advised that no immediate action is required at this time. When professional teams use college facilities, access to the gym is restricted; furthermore, the practice occurred when much of our student body was away from campus,” the college said.

Gobert joked about the virus prior to a game on Monday, touching all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table during media availability.

Since the start of March, Gobert has shared the court with 50 opposing players and 15 referees.

