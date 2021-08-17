BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics on Tuesday announced who they will be playing on opening night when the 2021-22 NBA season begins, as well as their opponents for a game slated to take place on Christmas Day.

The Celtics will begin their new season with a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks will later host Boston for a Christmas game that will tip off at 2:30 p.m.

Boston says its full schedule will be released on Friday at 3 p.m.

Our full 2021-22 schedule presented by @JetBlue will be released Friday at 3PM 📅 https://t.co/vTCXWHVFDz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 17, 2021

