BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics on Friday announced plans to retire Kevin Garnett’s jersey during the upcoming season.

Garnett’s No. 5 jersey will be raised to the rafters at TD Garden when the Celtics play host to the Dallas Mavericks on March 13 at 3:30 p.m.

“We’ve waited long enough,” the Celtics said in a tweet.

Garnett spent six seasons in Boston, helping the Celtics capture their 17th NBA championship in 2008.

The team did not release any additional details on the ceremony.

