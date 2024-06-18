BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Celtics are set to travel to Miami Tuesday to continue celebrations after they won their 18th NBA Championship with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy late Monday night after the final buzzer sounded on their 106-88 victory. Come Tuesday, players and staff were seen boarding a plane at Hanscom Field in Bedford.

Among them, Jaylen Brown was spotted posing for pictures with the trophy. Jayson Tatum was soon seen carrying the trophy onto the plane.

Speaking with 7NEWS, coach Joe Mazzulla thanked fans and thanked people within the Celtics organization who helped the team on its long path to its latest championship.

“It means a lot that we were able to do something together and build great relationships in our organization,” Mazzulla said.

“[There is] nothing better than being able to represent the city,” he continued.

Asked what it feels like to win, Mazzulla responded — “It’s fun. It’s great.”

Headed south for the time being, the Celtics will be back in Boston by Friday at the latest for their rolling rally duck boat parade.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street. It will then snake its way through the city before ending on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.

The parade will be the first such championship celebration in Boston since 2019 after the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

It will be the first Celtics parade in 16 years since Boston’s 2008 NBA Finals win over the LA Lakers.

