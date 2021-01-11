Celtics-Bulls game postponed by NBA due to virus protocols

BOSTON (WHDH) - The NBA has postponed Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Celtics have seven players who have been unable to play for virus-related reasons.

Boston’s game against Miami on Sunday was also postponed.

The games will be rescheduled for a later date.

