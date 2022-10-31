BOSTON (WHDH) - Donning costumes and their best dance moves, Justin Jackson, Noah Vonleh and other members of the Celtics organization were on hand for a special Halloween dance clinic in Mission Hill.

Members of the team celebrated Halloween with seniors and other residents at the Tobin Community Center at noon, with the event focusing on physical activity and staying active.

Jackson arrived in a Pennywise the Clown costume while Vonleh came dressed as Mr. Incredible. The costumed festivities came a day after teammate Grant Williams showed up to Sunday’s game in a full Batman get-up, living up to his nickname.

Also on Monday, the team shared a series of pictures on social media of players in their childhood Halloween costumes, challenging fans to guess who’s who.

Happy Halloween 🎃👻



Can you name all four Celtics pictured here?

One photo in particular caught the attention of Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez: a young Derrick White dressed up as the pitching ace. His photo got a laughing emoji and a “Thanks” from the Hall of Famer.

