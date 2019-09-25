Celtics center Tacko Fall takes swimming lessons in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s never been hard for the 7-foot 7-inch tall Celtic’s center Tacko Fall to pick up a new skill.

Fall took to the water in Charlestown for a beginner swimming lesson alongside 10 kids at the Boys and Girls Club Wednesday.

Fall and the kids did a number of exercises and practiced breathing techniques.

“I never learned how to swim which is crazy because I live right by the ocean back in Senegal,” Fall said.

The player said he wanted to take the opportunity to stress the importance of learning this life-saving skill.

“I know that drowning here in Massachusetts is the leading cause of death for kids under the age of 14 so, for me to know how to swim but, also to bring awareness you know, to encourage people to bring their kids here to learn how to swim.”

Fall said he plans to stick with it and will attend lessons whenever he can.

