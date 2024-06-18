BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday that a rolling rally parade will be held on Friday to celebrate the newly-crowned NBA Champion Celtics.

The parade will being at 11 a.m. in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street, passing by City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common before ending on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.

Players will celebrate on Boston’s famous Duck Boats.

