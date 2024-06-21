BOSTON (WHDH) - As the crowds thinned downtown and as streets reopened along the Celtics championship parade route in Boston Friday, the reigning NBA champions continued their celebration in Boston’s Seaport.

The parade stepped shortly after 11 a.m. and snaked through Boston on its way to the Hynes Convention Center. By 12:45 p.m., players were back at TD Garden.

Though the parade was over, players were far from done celebrating. Soon, they were spotted with the Larry O’Brien trophy in hand at Cisco Brewers on Northern Avenue.

“It was a good time,” said coach Joe Mazzulla when asked about the parade at Cisco.

News cameras spotted several players in the Seaport before they eventually left the area.

While the Celtics were gone, many fans remained near 4 p.m., happy to continue their own celebrations on a day that saw roughly one million people flock to the city to celebrate another Boston championship.

“It never gets old,” one fan said.

“It was incredible,” said another fan. “Honestly, I’ve never had an experience like this before.”

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said the parade was “life-changing.” Sixteen years after participating in the Celtics’ 2008 championship parade, he said this celebration was “twice as big.”

“We’ve had support all year,” said fellow team co-owner Steve Pagliuca. “People love this team. They should love this team.”

“There’s just nothing like this,” he said. “There’s nothing like this experience.”

Be it the parade, a short celebratory trip to Miami earlier this week, or their after party in the Seaport Friday afternoon, the Celtics’ celebrations have continued since the final buzzer sounded on Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Looking ahead, Grousbeck said there is plenty of additional time to celebrate as Boston pursues additional championship glory.

“I’m excited about 2008, still,” he said. “Now we’ve got ‘24 to celebrate,’”

