BOSTON (WHDH) - A newly renovated basketball gym at the Match Community Day School in Hyde Park was unveiled Tuesday, marking the completion of a special project by the Boston Celtics and Dunkin’.

The project was the third and largest renovation completed by Dunkin’ and the Celtics.

Celtics Center Luka Garza made a guest appearance at the event that included basketball games and giveaways. Garza had an uplifting message for the students about learning lessons from losses.

“I think those moments are even more valuable. When you lose, those are the chances to learn,” Garza said. You have to use those losses as an opportunity, what can I do to get better as an individual and as part of a team.”

Celtics’ mascot Lucky was also there to give some of the kids dribbling lessons.

One lucky fourth grade student won two tickets to a Celtics game, and told Garza she can’t wait to see the team in action.

“Thank you so much. I hope to see you at the basketball game,” the student told Garza. “I already know you will win. Go Celtics!”

Match Community Day School has 600 students from Pre-K through fifth grade and specializes in supporting multilingual students and potential first-generation college students.

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