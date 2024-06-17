BOSTON (WHDH) - When the Celtics take the court for Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night Celtics forward Sam Hauser said he expects the hometown crowd will be loud.

“We’re really excited,” Hauser told reporters on Sunday.

“I think the Garden is going to be electric,” said Derrick White. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m just looking forward to it.”

After building a 3-0 series lead, the Celtics had a chance to win their 18th NBA championship in Dallas in Game 4 Friday.

But the Mavericks quieted Boston’s offense on their way to a decisive 122-84 win.

With the series headed back home, Celtics players were embracing the opportunity to close out the finals in front of their own fans.

“They’ve wanted to be a part of an opportunity, a game of this magnitude,” said Celtic Al Horford. “…I know it’s going to be electric here from before the game.”

“Everybody’s super excited about this team and what we have accomplished and what we have the chance to accomplish and you really just feel the love and support from everybody in the city of Boston,” said Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

While players thanked fans, they also appreciated the support from former players who have been part of the Celtics franchise’s previous 17 championships.

“We’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of the past champions here,” White said.

“We just got to stick together,” he later added. “We got to believe in one another and we’ve been doing that all year.”

Home or away, Jrue Holiday said the Celtics need to approach Game 5 like their season is on the line.

“We have to come out and just be the more desperate team and prepare the way we’ve been preparing for every single game and try to get a win,” he said.

A Game 5 win on Monday would clinch a new NBA title 16 years to the day after the Celtics won the NBA Finals on June 17, 2008.

A loss would trigger a Game 6 Dallas on Thursday night.

With fans expected to pack the area around TD Garden, Boston police announced they will close all of Causeway Street to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the first quarter of Monday’s Game 5. Streets off Causeway Street to new Chardon Street will also be shut down.

Police said no one will be allowed to re-enter any establishments in the area after halftime.

Ticket prices have soared ahead of Game 5, with the cheapest tickets available on StubHub Monday morning costing upward of $1,600.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)