Celtics fan arrested after throwing a beer at the Spurs bench

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Celtics fan was placed under arrest at the TD Garden Wednesday night after allegedly throwing a beer at the San Antonio Spurs bench, according to a team spokesperson.

A full bottle or cup was thrown from the stands, just moments after C’s point guard Kemba Walker was ejected from the game.

The beer landed in front of the San Antonio bench; no one was hit.

The game was briefly delayed while the court was cleaned and the announcer asked the fans to refrain from throwing things on the court.

It is unclear where the fan threw it from.

The fan may be subject to further discipline after an investigation in conjunction with the TD Garden, Boston Celtics and Boston police.

The Spurs ended up winning the game 129-114 with the team scoring 22 of the first 25 points and holding on through a controversial second half.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)