Celtics fan arrested after throwing beer at Spurs bench

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Celtics fan was placed under arrest at the TD Garden Wednesday night after allegedly throwing a beer at the San Antonio Spurs bench, according to a team spokesperson.

A full can or cup was thrown from the stands, just moments after C’s point guard Kemba Walker was ejected from the game.

The beer landed in front of the San Antonio bench but no one appeared to be hit.

The game was briefly delayed while the court was cleaned and the announcer asked the fans to refrain from throwing things on the court.

It is unclear where the fan threw it from, the team’s spokesperson said.

The fan may be subject to further discipline after an investigation in conjunction with the TD Garden, Boston Celtics and Boston police.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens apologized to the Spurs following the game.

“I apologize to the Spurs for what happened out of the stands and that can being thrown,” he said. “I told (Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich) after the game, I’m really sorry that they had to experience that. I hope that person’s not allowed in an NBA arena again.”

The Spurs ended up winning the game 129-114 with the team scoring 22 of the first 25 points and holding on through a controversial second half.

