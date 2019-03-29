Celtics fan banned from Garden after Golden State star says he hurled racial slur at him

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics have banned a fan from entering the TD Garden for two years after Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins said he hurled a racial slur at him earlier this season.

In a statement issued Friday, the Celtics confirmed that on Jan. 26 they were alerted by Cousins that a fan had used racially offensive language toward him.

“Immediately upon receiving the complaint, the fan, who was a minor, was ejected,” the statement read. “The following day, per our policy regarding any reported fan behavior complaint, the team initiated an exhaustive investigation of the incident that included reviewing video from multiple angles and identifying and interviewing numerous fans, security personnel, and police in the immediate vicinity.”

The Celtics said the investigation concluded that the fan had been verbally abusive toward the Warriors’ bench but no one was able to verify that racially offensive language had been used and video evidence was inconclusive.

“Based on our investigation, the fan was issued a two-year ban from all Celtics games, and is also subject to lifetime probation pursuant to our policy,” the team statement read. “The punishment for any corroborated discriminatory language used towards any player, employee, or fan at a Celtics home game is a lifetime ban … We express the deepest regrets that this incident happened to DeMarcus, as such behavior violates everything the Boston Celtics have always stood for.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)