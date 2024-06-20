WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Celtics fan on Cape Cod was finally able to fix a tattoo he got two years ago.

Jack Bienvenue, of Wellfleet, got a tattoo with wishful thinking during the Celtics’ 2022 run in the NBA Finals. The tattoo proudly called the team the 2022 champions, which didn’t end up coming true, as Boston lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

Two years later, the Celtics finally got that trophy. On Thursday, Bienvenue went to a tattoo shop on the Cape and added a red slash through the two, with an asterisk and the number four.

“I’m very, very happy,” he said. “I can finally say my tattoo is somewhat accurate.”

He said he couldn’t be more excited for the Celtics and Boston fans.

“We all love our Celtics, you know? It’s one big family, I like to say,” Bienvenue said. “It feels like a two-year story came to a close here, and it’s a little bittersweet, but it’s great.”

Bienvenue said he didn’t want to get the 2022 completely covered because he wanted a reminder of his decision to get the tattoo in the first place.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)