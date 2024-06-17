BOSTON (WHDH) - If the Celtics manage to win the NBA Finals this year, one die-hard fan will be getting a tattoo touch-up.

Jack Bienvenue of Wellfleet predicted the Celtics would win the championship in 2022 and got a championship banner tattooed on his arm as a result.

He made his prediction at the beginning of the playoffs and excitedly watched as the Celtics marched through the Eastern Conference side of that year’s postseason bracket.

“I did some crazy stuff back in 2022 that I think only my senior self would do,” he said.

“When I got it, nobody even thought we would beat Brooklyn,” he continued. “Then, no one thought we would beat Milwaukee. Then, no one thought we would beat Miami.”

Boston made it all the way to the NBA Finals but lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Two years later, the Celtics are just one win away from its 18th banner.

“When they win, I’m going to cross out the two, I think, and put a little asterisk little four on there,” Bienvenue said of his tattoo plans.

Despite disappointment in 2022 and even after Boston’s 38-point loss in Game 4 of this year’s finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Bienvenue said he is confident the Celtics will be able to get the job done.

“I think we 100% take care of business back in Boston,” he said. “How could you not?”

“I got faith in this team,” he said. “This year’s team is different.”

A Game 5 win on Monday would clinch a new NBA title 16 years to the day after the Celtics won the NBA Finals on June 17, 2008.

A loss would trigger a Game 6 Dallas on Thursday night.

With fans expected to pack the area around TD Garden, Boston police announced they will close all of Causeway Street to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the first quarter of Monday’s Game 5. Streets off Causeway Street to new Chardon Street will also be shut down.

Police said no one will be allowed to re-enter any establishments in the area after halftime.

Ticket prices have soared ahead of Game 5, with the cheapest tickets available on StubHub Monday morning costing upward of $1,600.

