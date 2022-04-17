BOSTON (WHDH) - Jubilant Celtics fans swarmed the area around the TD Garden in the wake of the team’s last-second victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of the playoffs Sunday.

Fans especially cheered forward Jayson Tatum, whose buzzer-beating layup gave the Celtics the 115-114 victory.

“Tatum did a great job, I give props to Tatum,” one fan said.

“Tatum for MVP!” shouted another.

And the win gave fans high hopes for a sweep, with the next game coming on Wednesday.

“Celtics in 4, baby, let’s go!” a fan cheered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox