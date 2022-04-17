BOSTON (WHDH) - Jubilant Celtics fans swarmed the area around the TD Garden in the wake of the team’s last-second victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of the playoffs Sunday.

Fans especially cheered forward Jayson Tatum, whose buzzer-beating layup gave the Celtics the 115-114 victory.

“Tatum did a great job, I give props to Tatum,” one fan said.

“Tatum for MVP!” shouted another.

And the win gave fans high hopes for a sweep, with the next game coming on Wednesday.

“Celtics in 4, baby, let’s go!” a fan cheered.

