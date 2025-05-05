BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics fans are ready with their predictions set.

“Should be no problem,” said Celtics fan Amir Elananzeh. “I don’t see many teams, putting up a fight with us in seven especially to a New York team.”

The C’s are well rested and will take on the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs starting Monday night.

“I think it’s going to be five, don’t think it’s going to be a sweep. We’ll give them at least one,” said Celtics fan Paul Rockwell.

It’s obvious some of these fans bleed green, and have the swag to prove it.

Tipoff for game one against the Knicks is at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)