BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics fans are confident the team will tie the series up Monday night.

The C’s dominant game three win over the weekend shows that they’re still capable despite two early, tough losses.

“The first two games were a bit of an anomaly of what they can do compared to what they did all season,” said Celtics fan Anthony Gigante. “And I think they’ll show up tonight and take game four.”

“We hate when we lose at home, but we can win road games,” said Celtics fan Laura Castillo. “I don’t know why, but sometimes we get on this streak of road games, so that’s tonight.”

Many C’s fans see game three as the hard reset the team needed to rebound against the New York Knicks.

“The ‘J’s’ were having an excellent game and then Payton, when he gets going, that energizes the whole team. So, I hope we can do it again tonight. I’m hopeful.”

The Celtics game one and two losses, now a distant memory. Fans just hope they win three more to send them back to the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I’m a long time Celtics fan, and I have so much confidence in Joe [Mazzulla],” said Castillo. “He’s a great coach. The team is feeling they can do this again, so lets do it again. Lets go number 19.”

