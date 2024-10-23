BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics fans who returned the beloved diamond ring that Jaylen Brown lost at the C’s championship parade in Boston were courtside at TD Garden Tuesday night when the team raised Banner 18 into the rafters.

Luke Rusowicz-Orazem and wife Adriana Tzigantcheva, now known for finding Browns lost ring in Copley Square after the championship parade, enjoyed the special gift for giving it back to him.

Tzugabtcheva said of sitting near the Celtics bench, “When Jaylen looked as us and smiled, we were just like, “Oh my God, this is great.”

And to think it all started with an unexpected find.

“To extend the offer to come here tonight it was just on top of everything.. there’s no words.”

After watching Brown and his teammates get another ring, they’re looking forward to the next championship parade.

