BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics legend Bill Russell is sending even more of his personal belongings to the auction block.

The 11 time champ will be offering up historic basketball and civil rights items including a signed Celtics jersey and Celtics warm-up jacket.

The Hall of Famer said he wants to share all the items he’s collected over his life with others to enjoy.

Russell held his first live auction in December at the TD Garden and the next one will be held on April 22. The online portion of the auction will also close on that date.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)