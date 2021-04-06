Celtics guard Evan Fournier to miss game against 76ers due to COVID-19 protocols

BOSTON (WHDH) - Newly-acquired Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier will miss his team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night due the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Center Tristan Thompson will also be forced to watch the game from home after the Celtics revealed that he’ll be sitting out for additional reconditioning.

#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Philadelphia: Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Tristan Thompson (post Health & Safety Protocols reconditioning) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 6, 2021

The Celtics picked up Fournier in a trade with the Orlando Magic in late March prior to the NBA trade deadline.

Fournier had four 3-pointers and 17 points in Boston’s most recent win over the Charlotte Hornets on Easter Sunday.

Boston is currently battling to hold onto the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

