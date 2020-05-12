Celtic’s guard Marcus Smart donates 50 meals to UMass Memorial Medical Center staffers

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Celtic’s player with a personal connection to the virus picked up the lunch tab for more than 50 intensive care staffers at UMass Memorial Medical Center Tuesday.

Point Guard Marcus Smart’s “Young Game Changer Foundation’ donated the meals to those working with some of the hospital’s most at-risk patients.

“We always take care of the community so it’s really nice to see the community supporting us when we’re taking care of patients during this difficult time,” one staffer said.

As a show of appreciation for Smart’s donation, some came wearing their Celtic’s gear.

Smart tested positive for the virus himself and has since recovered.

