Celtics guard Marcus Smart sidelined with hand injury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss the next two weeks with a hand injury.

The team announced Friday that Smart suffered right hand lacerations from a non-basketball incident prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Clippers.

Smart was returned to Boston for evaluation, where the two-week timetable for a return was set.

No additional details were released.

